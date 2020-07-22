Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Shares of LMT traded up $12.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.17. 40,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.75 and a 200 day moving average of $383.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

