Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys Shares of 39,400 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after buying an additional 717,649 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,023,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,999. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

