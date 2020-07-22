Swarthmore Group Inc. Grows Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

