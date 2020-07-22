Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1,146.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,469 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

