Swarthmore Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,272.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. 169,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

