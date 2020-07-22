Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading 0.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $86.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $78.28, 8,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 550,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

