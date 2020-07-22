Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synlogic by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synlogic by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synlogic by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.68. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

