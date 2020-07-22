Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Target worth $51,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,054,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,158,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 148,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,675. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

