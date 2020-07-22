TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Shares of 135,300 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.97.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

