TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $180.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

