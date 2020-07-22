TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $370,000 in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 247.5% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 119,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 85,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of EBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,763. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

