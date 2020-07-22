TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $5.04 Million in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 385,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,066,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,937 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,760,848. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.