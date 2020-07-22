TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 293,700 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,700 shares during the quarter. SINA accounts for 1.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.56% of SINA worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SINA in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SINA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SINA by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SINA by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SINA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 16,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,391. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. SINA’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

