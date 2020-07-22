TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TCG BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

CGBD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,978. TCG BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. Research analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

