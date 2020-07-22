Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.25 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Teranga Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

Shares of TSE:TGZ traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.16. The company had a trading volume of 529,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -110.23. Teranga Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.09.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 0.9012613 EPS for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

