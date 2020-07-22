Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $145,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 26.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.