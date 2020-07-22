Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

