Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,195.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.58.

TMO traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.44. 61,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.41 and its 200 day moving average is $331.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $409.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

