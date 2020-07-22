TOKPIE (TKP) Hits Market Capitalization of $259,873.84

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $259,873.84 and $1,831.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010539 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.