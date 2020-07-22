Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

TOL traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

