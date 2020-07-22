Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,802 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $40,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 185,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

