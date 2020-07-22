Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 45,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

