Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. 39,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,742. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.61.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

