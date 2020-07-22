Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 3,968 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,193 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,541,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,917,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72.

