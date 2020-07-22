Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 900,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

