Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.47. 76,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

