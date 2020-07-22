Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

