Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,581.98. 217,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,779.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,443,142. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

