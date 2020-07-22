Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 376,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,684. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.