Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,698. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.