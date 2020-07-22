Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $335,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,698. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit