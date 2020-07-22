UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 4.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.13% of UBS Group worth $54,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in UBS Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,751. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.