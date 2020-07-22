UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

