UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Earnings History for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

