Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 77.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 162,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,538. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

