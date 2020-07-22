Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 360,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.