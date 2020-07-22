Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440,762. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

