Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $215.75. 24,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

