Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3,196.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after buying an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after buying an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,217. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

