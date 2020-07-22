Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 994,720 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

