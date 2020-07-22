Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lowered by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,412,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

