Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 61.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.25. 136,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

