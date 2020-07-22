Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 14.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $79,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.14. 125,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

