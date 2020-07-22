Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 40.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

