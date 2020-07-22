VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Acquired by Exor Investments UK LLP

Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the quarter. VEON accounts for approximately 15.7% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $95,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 686.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 314,944 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

