Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.14, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,408,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,355. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

