Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $124.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

