Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Price Up 5%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.33, approximately 4,530 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 118,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Visterra alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Visterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Visterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Visterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visterra by 218.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.