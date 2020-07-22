Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $34,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 140,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,650. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

