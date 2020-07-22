Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 550.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

