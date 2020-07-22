Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,545,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.