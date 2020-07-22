Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

7/21/2020 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

7/2/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

7/2/2020 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/26/2020 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

6/15/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Synaptics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

